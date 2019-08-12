Struggling with poor health and poverty, Bihar woman tries to sell off children

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident, a poor woman tried to sell off her two children unable to bear the expense of raising them and to fetch money for her own treatment in Nalanda district of Bihar.

The woman has been living in abject poverty since her husband left her to marry another woman.



She has been suffering from malnutrition and Tuberculosis (TB) for the last year.

With the fear of death looming large and no helping hand coming her way, the ailing woman decided to sell her two children to raise money for her treatment. "Yes I was selling my children," the woman admitted to ANI.

"There is no one to take care of me. I can die at any moment," she said.

The woman was in such a dire state that she was ready to accept any amount for her children. "I will accept whatever anyone pays me," she told ANI.

She was admitted to a hospital here when its manager was informed about her misery.

"As soon as we came to know about her illness and that she wanted to sell her two children, we admitted her to the hospital for treatment. Her children are suffering from malnutrition and we have admitted them too," the hospital manager Surjit Kumar said. (ANI)

