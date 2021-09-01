Student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

North Carolina [USA], September 2 (ANI): At least one student was injured during a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available," Winston Salem Police Department tweeted.

The Forsyth County Sherriff Bobby Kimbrough later said that the student had been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound but the shooter is not in custody. He did not know if the shooter was also a student. He noted there were two police officers inside of the school when the shooting took place, Sputnik reported.

"The building, the kids are safe," Kimbrough said, noting they were figuring out where to keep students during the manhunt for the shooter, the Rusian News Agency further reported. (ANI)

