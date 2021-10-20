Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in AP's Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): One student was killed and five other students were injured after a school bus plunged into a roadside pond near Etcherla Mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.



Etcherla Mandal Sub-inspector Ramu told ANI that the school bus was travelling from Badevanipeta to Kongram village in Etcherla Mandal when it fell into the pond.

The accident took place 3 kilometres from Badevanipeta village where one student was killed and five others were rescued with minor injuries, he informed.

He said, "The incident occurred due to a mechanical problem. The driver said the brake was not working. We have been looking into the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

