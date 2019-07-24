Student of Bangladeshi origin ends life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 19-year-old student of Bangladeshi origin studying in a private university here allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation on Tuesday.

According to a fellow native student, the deceased, identified as Aizazul Islam, was the son of an eminent politician - Shohidul Islam - who conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections held in December last year.

Aizazul, pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course at AP Goyal University, belonged to Taraganj district of Rangpur city in Bangladesh."A case has been registered under section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). We have also written to the Bangladesh Embassy," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Umapati Jamwal.Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said, adding that the cause of death will be appositely ascertained after postmortem."We did not recover any suicide note from the spot. A few people had sent him photos on a social media website, which are being examined." Jamwal said.The body was handed over to fellow students at the university following the post mortem procedure and is currently kept in a mortuary at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, he added. (ANI)