Student reports video 'claiming' to attack JNU on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday reported a probable attack on the university, said the police.



As per the information shared by Delhi police, a few PCR calls were received one after the other at Vasant Kunj North police station in the middle of the night. When the police called back one of the numbers, a student reported that a video was shared on the Facebook page named 'Ek Mahakal Youth Brigade' in which the speaker claimed to attack JNU the next day and spread violence in the university on Independence Day.

After receiving the call, the police personnel were deployed in plain clothes at all gates of the university. The said student also came to the police station and filed a complaint. JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers filed a similar complaint in which they alleged that the video promotes disharmony and enmity between religions by using inflammatory language and also openly issuing threats of physical hurt.

"A case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 505, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said the police.

"We have apprehended two persons namely Vikas Sehrawat and Raja Kumar of Matiala village in Uttam Nagar and further investigation as per law is going on," they added.

While Vikas was the speaker in the alleged inflammatory video, Raja owned the phone from which it was uploaded. (ANI)

