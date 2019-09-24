Student who accused Chinmayanand of rape to be questioned: Sources

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh law student, who has been charged with extortion after accusing senior BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was whisked away by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday for questioning.

Reports said the rape survivor was on her way to a Shahjahanpur court to seek protection from arrest when the police intercepted her and took her away. The law students' brother and father were present when she was taken by the police.

Her detention comes a day after she was denied anticipatory bail by a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

On Monday, the court had observed that the special bench was formed to monitor the SIT probe and if the student wanted, she could apply for an anticipatory bail in a regular court. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier booked three of her friends after questioning them in connection to a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion. According to the SIT chief Naveen Arora, the three had accepted their involvement in the case although the law student had denied the charges. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidence), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. Meanwhile, Chinmayanand who is in prison, admitted to the sexual harassment charges levelled against him. During an interrogation by the SIT on Friday, he had confessed to having called the law student for 'massages' while saying that he was ashamed of his act.