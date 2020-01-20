Students' union leaders detained during 'Chalo Assembly' march in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Students' union leaders who were part of 'Chalo Assembly' march were detained by police here.

They raised slogans against the three capitals proposal during the protest.

In the wake of ''Chalo Assembly (Let's march to assembly)'' call against the state government by Amaravati Parirakahana Samiti and TDP, the police have detained several TDP leaders from across the state late night and put them under house arrest.

Section 144 of CrPc, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area, was imposed in some parts of Vijayawada and Guntur to facilitate smooth functioning of the State Assembly proceedings and movement of public representatives today.The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is likely to pass a resolution for decentralisation of the state capital today.Protests had erupted in the state, after the GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralising development and putting the available resources to the best use.The Committee proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)