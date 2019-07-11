Students forced to study outside as EVMs locked in classrooms

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 11 (ANI): Students in a government school here are forced to go back to the medieval ways of schooling as their classrooms are sealed with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) inside ever since the Lok Sabha elections in May this year.



"Our classrooms have been locked since May. We take our classes outside, be it sunny or raining. Some students don't even come to school due to this. We are facing a lot of problems in our studies," one of the students at Jawahar Nagar Boys Government Senior Secondary School told ANI.

Teachers are taking classes under tree sheds and hallways with as few as 5-6 students at a time.

"We have informed the higher authorities and they have assured quick action. EVMs have been kept here since May end, then there were school holidays in June and till July 8," said Principal A Nanda. (ANI)

