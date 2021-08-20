Students from across India share creative projects on urban rivers

The competition aimed at promulgating river-sensitive development in our cities had three topics: 'Re-imagining water bodies and/or wetlands', 'Developing eco-friendly riverfront projects' and 'Promoting river tourism'.

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Students from the leading institutes across India on Thursday presented their thesis at the grand finale of a competition organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the National Institute for Urban Affairs (NIUA) on the theme 'Re-imagining Urban Rivers'.

The students presented their thesis at the grand finale event held at the India Habitat Centre here, a release from the Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

This was a first of its kind initiative to engage young minds to research and envisage solutions for urban river issues.

The purpose of this sponsored thesis competition was to tap into the intellect and creativity of the students to arrive at innovative solutions for re-imagining the outlook and management of rivers that flow through cities and their associated features, the release claimed.

"Namami Gange is an integrated programme with many innovative features, and it has been engaging with academic institutes to get new ideas and perspectives in river rejuvenation," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

He shared that the idea behind this thesis competition was to continuously engage with young researchers and scholars who can think in integrated ways and have new planning perspectives.

Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra, emphasised on the importance of river tourism in the urban areas.

Citing the success stories of the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad and the Indore Water Plus city, he said, "The development which we had been planning for so many years is happening today."

