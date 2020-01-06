Students from various colleges gather at Gateway of India to protest against JNU violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Students from various colleges in Mumbai gathered at the Gateway of India on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to protest against the violence which had broken out in the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on January 5.

The students assembled at the Gateway of India read poems and held candles and mobiles with flashes on to symbolise their protest against the brutality on students in JNU.Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen.Earlier, a few students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had also expressed solidarity with JNU students by carrying out a march.The students carried placards with "IIT Bombay stands with JNU", "Save JNU", "Down with Gundaraj", among other slogans, written on them.Students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune similarly held a protest against the violence in JNU.Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.Meanwhile, in Delhi also students have continued their protest outside the main gate of JNU, AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO against the attack on students and professors.More than 18 students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)