Students illegally kept associate dean in captivity: JNU VC

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor on Friday alleged that some students illegally kept the varsity's associate dean in captivity. The student union of the varsity though maintained silence on the allegations.

"Dr. Vandana Mishra, Associate Dean of Students being kept in illegal captivity by some JNU students since morning. She is still confined in her class room in SIS building. This is certainly not the way to engage in dialogue. This is shameful and unbecoming of students," Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted attaching a video that shows the official sitting in a room with students around her.

"JNU administration has already clarified issues related to hostel manual earlier. See below. Confining a lady faculty member since morning in SIS building is unfortunate. She is still under illegal confinement by some JNU students. Needs condemnation in strongest words," he said in another tweet. However despite several attempts to get response from the students union, the office bearers maintained silence. Replying to media's messages for response over vice chancellor's allegations, the President of JNUSU, Aishe Gosh replied, "We are giving, wait for sometime." JNUSU has been protesting against the fee hike which has been proposed in the hostel draft manual. However on Friday, as many as 15 deans of different schools of the varsity appealed students to "allow academic activities to resume normally". "While democratic and peaceful mode of protest, dissents and demonstrations are always welcomed, the current stir has begun to affect the academic career of thousands of JNU student who come from all sections of society," the deans mentioned in their appeal to the students. "We cannot afford to miss the classes..... Therefore we earnestly appeal to the student to allow academic activities to resume normally," the deans appealed. rag/rt