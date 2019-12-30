Students make replica of detention camp during protest against CAA, NRC in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Students made a replica of detention camp while protesting here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The replica of the detention camp depicts two people detained without their families.

Students belonging to different universities joined this protest here today. They also took out a rally from the College Street.

The state is witnessing a series of protests against the CAA and the NRC with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a march from the statue of Gandhi here to Vivekanand House on December 24. (ANI)

