Students must take out at least 75 hours in next one year, involve themselves in nation building: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday exhorted students to take out at least 75 hours in the next one year and involve themselves in nation building.



Speaking at a webiner on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day, the minister said: "We hope that the students will take out at least 75 hours in next one year to do any activity of their choice. This can be participating in Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in your native villages or involving in a campaign with your village sarpanch or mayor or local representative to hoist the national flag."

"Dedicate these 75 hours to any other activities of interest that could include planting trees to increase our green cover, teaching at an orphanage, volunteering at an old age home, or helping in the uptake of digitisation and digitally empowering the poor," he said.

During the webinar, a series of 12 episodes was launched that will take the participants on a virtual journey of Incredible India, according to a release by the Ministry of Tourism. (ANI)

