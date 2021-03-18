Students of 1 to 5 in Raj to be promoted to next class

However, final exams for Classes 6 and 7 students will start on April 15, while a separate guideline will be released by the officials for Class 8 Board examination.

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) In the wake of a resurge in Covid numbers, the students from classes 1 to 5 shall be promoted to the next classes without taking the test in Rajasthan, confirmed officials here on Thursday.

Apart from this, Class 9 and 10 examinations will be held from April 6-22. The result of all these exams will be announced on April 30. The next session will start from May 1.

As per the orders, in view of changing circumstances of Covid-19, children up to Class 1 to 5 will be promoted to the next class based on the assessment made under Smile-1, Smile-2 and "Aao ghar se sikhe" program.

State government has launched a smile project during lockdown under which teachers were teaching students via YouTube channels.

