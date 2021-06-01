Students of Class 1 to 8 promoted in TN

The office of the director of elementary education said that this is in accordance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Director of Elementary Education said on Tuesday that students of Class 1 to 8 in all schools under the state board have been promoted for the academic year 2020-21.

The Director also said that officials of the School Education Department should inform all government, government-aided and private state board schools under their jurisdiction to promote all students of Class 1 to Class 8.

The state of Tamil Nadu follows a no-detention policy for students up to Class 8.

Moreover, section 16 of the RTE Act states that no child should be held back in any class or be expelled until completion of elementary school.

As the state is under an intense lockdown, more details and information as to when the schools can be opened for distribution of free textbooks and other materials and resources for students will be announced at a later date, it said.

In February, the Tamil Nadu government had declared "All-Pass" for students of Class 9 to 11. The board exams for Class 12 students have also been postponed and students are waiting for the exam dates.

Mythili Karunakaran, a Physics teacher, working with the Tamil Nadu education department while speaking to IANS said," Literally speaking students from Class 1 to 11 are promoted in two tranches and we have to see when the exam dates for Class 12 are announced. We have to see to it that the exams are taking place and I expect that once the Covid cases fall, the government may take a decision. Of course, the government will take a decision only by consultations with health officials and other experts."

