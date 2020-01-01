Students perform pada puja in Shivamogga to celebrate new year

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Around 700 students performed 'pada puja' with their parents at Anupinakatte in this district on Wednesday to celebrate the new year.



Students of the Ramakrishna Gurukula Residential School here washed the feet of their parents and applied sandalwood and showered flowers on their feet. Parents were seen cherishing the moment and recording it on their mobile phones.

"Every year, we celebrate the new year this way. We perform pada puja to retain values in the younger generations. I believe that this is more beautiful than going to the clubs," Charita, a student told ANI.

Vikas, another student also echoed similar sentiments. "The school is teaching us values which will be useful in our lives. This is our culture and we should preserve it." (ANI)

