Students protest against CAA in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A large number of students on Tuesday staged an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at the District Officer and District Magistrate Office here.

"Our campuses are democratic institutions where students study. When the students of several universities started protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the police and authorities acted brutally and resorted to lathi-charge and even used tear gas," said a student.

"Through this protest, we want to tell the country that India is a democratic country. It is a pluralistic society. If we are protesting to save democracy and we are being attacked for that then it is wrong. The government should take back this unconstitutional bill and apologise to the students' community," he added.The students here are demanding the government to resume internet services across the states and also to recover the losses occurred inside the universities.Protests intensified across the country after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university area on Sunday.The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)