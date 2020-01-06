Students protest outside Delhi Police HQ after JNU violence

New Delhi: Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The protesters raised slogans and demanded that police leave the JNU campus.



Students of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and Aligarh Muslim University also staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

FTII students held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with message "FTII stands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons". A spokesperson of protesting students at AMU said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association condemned the violence. AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the "unprecedented situation arising from Sunday's assault on JNU students and teachers".