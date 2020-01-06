Students protest outside Police HQ in ITO, AIIMS Trauma Centre against JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Hundreds of students on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday gathered outside the Police Headquarters at ITO to protest against the violence which had broken out on January 5 in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Meanwhile, students have continued their protest outside the main gate of JNU against the attack on students and professors which took place on Sunday.More than 18 students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.Protesters also gathered outside AIIMS, New Delhi and raised slogans of "Jai Bhim" and "Bhim Army Zindabad" outside the Trauma Centre where the injured students are being treated.Earlier, the JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators of violence.Congress' student wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) has said that it will carry out nationwide protests against the JNU violence on Monday."NSUI will protest tomorrow all across the country from college level to national level against this JNU violence. Students will fight against this anti-education government," NSUI's national president, Neeraj Kundan's tweet on Sunday read. (ANI)