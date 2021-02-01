Students protesting against Nepal parliament dissolution clash with police

Nepal [Kathmandu], February 1(ANI): Students protesting against the dissolution of parliament clashed with police near the Federal Parliament of Nepal in Kathmandu on Monday.



Demonstrators affiliated to All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) scuffled with police as they attempted to organise a flash mob in front of Gate no 3 of Parliament in Kathmandu.

Police tried to stop the demonstration which left one protestor injured seriously and few others faced minor injuries.

"Prime Minister from own party have made a move against constitution. Against such regressive step of Prime Minister ANNFSU has continued to hit the streets. Today we broke into a restricted zone and demonstrated in some creative way which indeed was successful but one of our friend was injured during scuffle with police and was arrested. We demand his immediate release," Aarti Lama, one of the demonstrators told ANI.

Demonstrators tried to set off colour smoke near the parliament which has been declared a restricted area by local authorities.

Nepal was plunged into a state of constitutional crisis as now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved lower house last year calling fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

Elected in 2017 after landslide victory, Oli became first Prime Minister of Federal Republic of Nepal after alliance of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) secured nearly two-third majority in lower house.

The alliance which turned into a new party under name of Nepal Communist Party headed for a split within 2 years of unity. Oli decided to dissolve lower house on December 20.

Decision of Oli also is being challenged in court with over a dozen cases filed in Apex Court with verdicts expected by the end of this month. (ANI)

