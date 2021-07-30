Students react as CBSE declares Class 12 board exam results

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the much-awaited class 12 results on Friday, mixed reactions were received from students.



Some expressed their happiness calling the decision perfect while the others felt the entire year along with their preparations was wasted.

Speaking to ANI, Vanshikha Gupta, a Commerce student said, "Did not expect to get 98.4 per cent, I'm very happy. Keeping pandemic and safety of students in mind, the government took a good decision," Vanshikha Gupta, a Commerce student.

Abhishek Chaudhary, another student from Delhi said, "Results were not what we were expecting. I was expecting over 80 per cent score but I am disappointed. I wanted to get into a government college but it seems difficult now."

"I'm extremely happy, was not expecting to score over 90 per cent," said Khushi, a humanities student in Ludhiana.

The exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result. (ANI)

