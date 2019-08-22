Students throng schools in J-K after restrictions are lifted

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A large number of students on Thursday thronged their schools, which have reopened after a fortnight of their closure in view of the abrogation of Article 370.

"We are happy to be back. Due to holidays, our teaching was badly affected. Our teachers are making efforts to complete the syllabus. More friends are expected to join us this week," said Amjif Hussain, a student while speaking to ANI.

"Now the atmosphere here is okay. We will now regularly attend school. Exams are just around the corner. We will put in more efforts to complete the syllabus," said Muhammad Hussain, another school student."It is a matter of happiness that schools have been reopened. Today, around 300 students have come to attend the classes. More students are expected to join within a few days," said a senior staff member of the Government Hari Singh Higher Secondary School, Jammu.After the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the local authorities had ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and shops in the wake of security concerns.Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, reorganising the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)