Su-30 fighter crashes in Assam, pilots safe

Defence spokesman, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said that the aircraft was on a routine training mission from the Tezpur air base when it crashed. "Both the pilots on board the aircraft, however, managed to eject safely and have been rescued," he added.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain cause of the accident, he said.

On June 3, an An-32 with 13 members on board, had gone missing along the Indo-China border, about 30 minutes after taking off from Assam's Jorhat for Mechuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh.