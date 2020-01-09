Sub Inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe, held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A sub-inspector was held today after he was caught red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 and two bottles of liquor.

The accused is Sub Inspector of Jubleehills police station Sudheer Reddy who has demanded bribe on the instructions of Circle Inspector Balvantaiah from a complainant Vamshi Krishna on whom a case was registered.



Achcheshwara Rao, DSP, ACB said, "On the instructions of Balvantaiah, Sudheer Reddy has demanded one lakh bribe from a complainant Vamshi Krishna, on whom a case was registered in Jubleehills police station to do official favour of giving him station bail and refer the case to Lok Adalat Court."

On the request by Vamshi Krishna, the Sun Inspector Sudheer Reddy accepted to take Rs 50,000 bribe amount.

"Today at Jubleehills we have caught Sudheer Reddy red-handed while accepting the bribe amount and two liquor bottles," the DSP said.

The bribe amount and alcohol bottles have been seized and Reddy has been taken into custody.

"The circle inspector Balvantaiah is on run and our teams are searching for him. He will be arrested soon, a further probe is on, the DSP added. (ANI)

