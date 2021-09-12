Sub-inspector critically injured in Srinagar militant attack (Ld)

Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police (SI) was critically injured on Sunday in a terrorist attack in Srinagar city.

Police said terrorists fired at a police 'Naka' (Checkpost) near the Khanyar police station in old Srinagar city.

"SI Arshid Ahmad was injured in this firing incident. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.