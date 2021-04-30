Sub inspector held for trying to abduct woman

The sub-inspector was arrested late on Thursday night, a day after the incident took place in Sahjanwa area in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur, April 30 (IANS) A police sub-inspector, posted in Bahraich district, has been arrested for allegedly barging into the house of a woman and trying to abduct her at gun point.

The police official was overpowered by the family members and villagers who beat him up. He managed to flee the spot, leaving behind his mobile phone and service revolver.

Circle officer, Campierganj, Rahul Bhati said that sub-inspector Narendra Chaudhary, posted in Bahraich, entered a house in Gahasa village with two of his associates.

"He harassed and misbehaved with a woman in the house. He allegedly threatened and beat the family members at gunpoint," he said.

After the accused managed to escape, the villagers informed the police who arrested the accused.

The police have also recovered the mobile phone and service revolver from the villagers.

"A case has been registered against the sub-inspector and his associates. The information about the incident is also being forwarded to senior officials in Bahraich for further action," the CO said.

"A case under sections 354 (assault on a woman with intention of disrobing her) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the sub-inspector and his two aides," GIDA police station in charge D D Mishra said.

According to sources, the sub-inspector was earlier posted at GIDA police station and lived in a rented room near the woman's house in Gorakhpur. He left the room after being transferred to Bahraich.

--IANS

amita/rt