Sub-inspector shot dead in attack on police team in UP

Agra (UP), March 24 (IANS) A sub-inspector was shot dead by miscreants when a police team that had gone to Naharragaon village under Khajauli police circle in Uttar Pradesh to resolve a dispute was attacked.

The sub-inspector, who has been identified as Prashant Yadav, was shot in the neck on Wednesday evening. Two police constables were with him when the incident took place. The assailants had fled from the scene.