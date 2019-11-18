Subabul farmers block Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway, claim their produce is not procured directly

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Subabul farmers in Kanchikacharla and adjacent villages on Monday blocked the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway, claiming that their farm produce is not being procured directly.

The International Papers Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills (IPAPPM) has a unit at Kanchikacharla highway to produce Subabul. However, the farmers allege that middlemen are procuring from the farmers and selling directly to the company, due to which small and marginal farmers are not getting any chance to sell their produce.



Further, the farmers allege that the middlemen are collecting Rs 680 from each farmer on the name of transport charges.

Aggrieved farmers today blocked the highway by dumping their produce on the road which led to a heavy traffic jam on the road.

Kanchikacharla police reached the spot, spoke to the farmers and addressed their grievances.

Reportedly, police convinced the farmers to remove their produce from the highway and cleared traffic.

Kanchikacharla Police Station Sub-Inspector Sriharibabu informed that the matter is now settled amicably and farmers agreed to remove the blockade on the highway. (ANI)

