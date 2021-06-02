Subdued celebrates in Telangana on Formation Day

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led the state in the celebrations by hoisting the national flag at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Telangana on Wednesday celebrated 8th State Formation Day on a subdued note due to the ongoing restrictions in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, paid floral tributes to martyrs at Gun Park near the State Assembly building.

It was on this day on June 2, 2014 that Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as India's 29th state. This followed a long movement for statehood, which was revived by KCR by floating Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Telangana on the occasion of State Formation Day.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the chief minister also greeted the people.

KCR, in his message on the occasion, said that the faith and confidence reposed in him by the people is a rock of support to him. He said he would not rest till he transforms the State into Bangaru Telangana or golden Telangana.

The TRS chief noted that Telangana State was achieved after many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom. He that the State excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years.

"The Telangana state is fulfilling the demands of the Separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. Water for the irrigation and drinking, power, medical and Health, Roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims," the CM said.

For a second consecutive year, the State Formation Day celebrations were held under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic.

State ministers hoisted the national flag at simple ceremonies held in the districts with limited number of participants in view of Covid guidelines. They also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Minister for municipal administration, urban development, information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao hoisted the national in Rajanna Sirsilla district.

The ministers recalled the sacrifices made by martyrs and the struggle by people to achieve long cherished goal. They also claimed that Telangana State within a short span of seven years emerged a role model for the entire country by making rapid strides in all sectors.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy led the celebrations held at State Assembly. Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy unfurled the national flag in Council premises.

At Telangana Bhavan, the state headquarters of TRS, party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao hoisted the national flag. He said Telangana was achieved under the leader of KCR in a democratic manner.

The MP said Telangana State had become number one State in the country. "No other State in the country is implementing the kind of development and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana," he said.

State Formation Day celebrations were held at the offices of other political parties. State Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisted the national flag at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. He alleged that KCR failed to fulfill the dreams of Telangana martyrs.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay led the celebrations at the party office. He also targeted the TRS government for its failures on various fronts.

