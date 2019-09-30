Subhash Chandra at home in Mumbai: Punit Goenka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Multifaceted business conglomerate Essel Group's chairman Subhash Chandra has not left the country and is "very much in Mumbai" at his home, said his son Punit Goenka on Sunday.

Amid rumours doing rounds about Chandra leaving the country, Goenka on Sunday took to Twitter to clarify that his father is in Mumbai while asking "mischief makers" to focus on positive things in life.

"It has been brought to my notice that certain mischief makers have insinuated that my father and our Chairman Subhash Chandra has left the country. Vide this tweet, I wish to clarify straightaway, that he is very much in Mumbai at home," Goenka tweeted."He is a fighter and a patriot, and certainly not one to run away from challenges. My message to the ones who attempted this, focus on positive things in life," he added.Chandra also shared a photograph on the micro-blogging site on Sunday."My Sambabdhi Pawan Jain was one of many to visit my Mumbai residence for giving wishes for my eye surgery. Thanks to all visitors," he tweeted.In late January, Essel Group had reached an agreement with the lenders on servicing its debt.Earlier, the group's stocks had crashed by one-third following which Chandra blamed aggressive bets on infra plays, which spun out of control after the IL&FS crisis and acquisition of Videocon's D2H business.He also blamed some negative forces for sabotaging his efforts to raise money through a strategic sale in the flagship company Zee Entertainment Enterprises. (ANI)