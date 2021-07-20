Submission of e-tenders for Delhi's new excise policy ends

Once the submission of e-bids is completed, the process of technical evaluation of all bidders is to be initiated and then financial bids to be announced, a senior official told IANS.

Officials in Delhi excise department said the tendering process will be completed by this evening.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The process of submitting e-bids for the new excise policy of the Delhi government ends on Tuesday, as it was scheduled between July 12 to 20.

Replying to whether the department has fixed any date for implementing the new excise policy, the official said, "This is under process. We will come to any conclusion on it only after bids are submitted, and technical evaluation and financial bidding done."

The Delhi government's new excise policy 2021-22 has recommended price and outstation sale-oriented criteria for registration of different brands of liquor in the national capital to promote start-ups.

The policy has also divided almost all types of liquor - Rum, Whiskey, Beer, Vodka, Wine - into different categories which will be dependent on a particular brand's pricing and its sales figures outside the national capital.

Under its new policy, the excise department has divided - Whiskey into five categories depending on their price, according to which, for brands priced at Rs 401 or above per quarter, no sales figures (outside Delhi) are required.

However, the policy said that an international Whiskey brand being bottled in India and with retail price up to Rs 600 per quarter (200 ml), shall be registered only if it has sold over 5 lakh cases worldwide, in any of the two preceding financial years, that is 2019-20 or 2020-21.

Economy brands with retail price up to Rs 140 per quart, shall be allowed registration in Delhi only if the brand has sold a minimum of 80,000 cases in any of the two preceding financial years, that is, 2019-20 or 2020-21, excluding Delhi.

Brands with retail price between Rs 141 and Rs 2,501 per quart, shall be allowed registration in the National Capital Territory of Delhi only if these brands have sold a minimum of 1,20,000 cases all over India, including Delhi, in any of the two preceding financial years, the policy document stated.

It also said that brands with retail price between Rs 251 and Rs 400 per quart shall be allowed registration only if it has sold a minimum of 60,000 cases all over India.

Similarly, a Rum brand with retail price up to Rs 120 per quart will be registered only if it has sold 50,000 cases across the country, including Delhi in 2019-2020 or 2020-2021.

It said that brands will also qualify for registration, if the above minimum requirement of cases sold is fulfilled at any time during the financial year 2021-22.

Beer brands have been categorised on the basis of the alcoholic content and MRP up to Rs 100 per bottle. They will be registered only if it has sold 3,50,000 bottles all over India, including the Delhi-NCR in the financial year, 2019-2020 or 2020-2021.

The excise department has been busy in putting the things in process, on the other hand several petitions have been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging e-tender notice of the Delhi government.

