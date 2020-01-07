Submit detailed report on infant deaths: HC to Rajasthan govt

Jodhpur, Jan 7 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court here on Tuesday took cognisance of the infant deaths at government hospitals while hearing the case of children's death in Banswara in 2017 and asked the state government to present a detailed report.

The court expressed worries on the rising children deaths and asked how was it possible to treat patients in the absence of sufficient number of doctors and other staff.

The court asked the government to submit the list of total sanctioned and vacant posts of all types in the state government hospitals.

The court was hearing the case related to death of around 90 children in Banswara in 2017, when the Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, took suo motu cognisance of the recent child deaths in government hospitals. Nyay Mitra Rajvendra Saraswati and Kuldeep Vaishnav presented a letter to the court highlighting pitiable state of hospitals. The Bench took the matter seriously and asked Additional Advocate General Pankaj Sharma to tell the state government to present the detailed report in the matter, including the death toll, the reasons for infant deaths and the efforts to bring the number down. The Nyay Mitra have also been asked to make surprise inspections of government hospitals and present their report before the next hearing on on February 10. arc/pcj