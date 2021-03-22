Submit MVA govt report to President, BJP urges Governor

Making another attempt to push the MVA on the precipice, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that a delegation would meet the Governor on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing political crisis in the state.

Mumbai, Mar. March 22 (IANS) The state Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday called upon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to probe and submit a report on the current happenings in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to President R. N. Kovind.

"We are not demanding President's Rule here. We will request the Governor that based on truth, principles and provisions in the Indian Constitution, he should send a report to the President on the current state scenario," Mungantiwar said.

He also termed as "extremely serious" the allegations made by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh accusing him of demanding Rs.100-crore collection per month from arrested-suspended cop Sachin Vaze,

However, other senior BJP leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane have demanded President's Rule in the state and shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Earlier this month, Mungantiwar had predicted during the Budget Session of the Legislature that the MVA government would collapse within three months.

Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council) have sought a full-fledged investigation, the resignation or sacking of Deshmukh and other demands in the past couple of days since Singh's 'letter-bomb' dropped on the MVA, triggering a massive political furore which echoed in Parliament this morning.

