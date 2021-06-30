Submit property details to get promotion benefits, Raj tells govt employees

The order is applicable to nearly 8.5 lakh employees of the state government, ranging from top bureaucrats to peons.

Unusual as it may sound, but the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan has made it mandatory for all its employees to submit their property details in order to get the due benefits of promotion, increment or vigilance clearance.

Earlier, property declaration was mandatory only for gazetted officers, but now it will be applicable to all state government employees.

As per the order, the employees will have to compulsorily submit the details of all their assets as on January 1, 2021 or thereafter by August 31, 2021. The annual increment and promotion of the employees may get affected if the details of their immovable property are not furnished on time.

According to the Department of Personnel under the state government, the order will be applicable to all the controlled boards, corporations, autonomous institutions and state undertakings.

The present value of the immovable property is to be based on the DLC rate as in the case of gazetted officers.

The Department of Personnel has directed the heads of all the departments to direct their subordinates to submit the complete details of their immovable property online.

Under the previous Vasundhara Raje government, only gazetted officers had to submit the details of their immovable assets.

