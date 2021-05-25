Subodh Jaiswal appointed new CBI chief

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS, (Maharashtra 1985) as Director, CBI for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier."

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday named the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The appointment of Jaiswal comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-header Committee comprising also of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury discussed the names of the new CBI chiefs.

Jaiswal, who is currently the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force, was considered the front runner for the post.

He also has served as Mahrashtra's Director General of Police and has a stint in India's external intelligence agency, R&AW.

The CBI had got an acting Director in the form of Praveen Sinha after the term of R.K. Shukla ended on February 3 this year.

