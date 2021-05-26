Subodh Jaiswal takes charge as new CBI chief (ld)

On Tuesday, in an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS, (Maharashtra 1985) as Director, CBI for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier."

He took charge a day after his name was cleared for the top post of the country's premiere investigative agency.

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took charge as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Jaiswal was appointed as CBI Director a day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed committee including Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury discussed the names of the candidates for the new CBI chief.

Before joining as the new director of CBI, Jaiswal was the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force.

He has also served as Mahrashtra's Director General of Police and had a stint in India's external intelligence agency, R&AW.

The CBI had got an acting Director in the form of Praveen Sinha after the term of R.K. Shukla ended on February 3 this year.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said that Jaiswal holds a Bachelor's Degree in English (Honours), Economics and Political Science and Masters in Business Administration.

He said that Jaiswal has served in his cadre holding various positions including SP (Gadchiroli, Aurangabad and Osmanabad), DIG, Incharge Special Investigation Team (SIT), Additional CP, Anti Terrorism Squad, Mumbai; Additional CP, Central Range, Mumbai; IGP Amravati Range and Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai. He was DGP, Maharashtra for nearly two years from February, 2019 before joining the post of DG, CISF.

Jaiswal has served in Close Protection Teams of the Prime Minister during his six year tenure with Special Protection Group as AIG and DIG.

He has also served in Cabinet Secretariat (Government of India) in various capacities for 10 years from June, 2008 to 2018.

Jaiswal has vast experience in various fields like counter-terrorism (left wing extremism), handling VVIP security etc, he said.

Joshi said that Jaiswal is recipient of President Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 2009, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 2001, Internal Security Medal (government of India), Special Service Medal (government of Maharashtra) and Asadharan Suraksha Seva Praman Patra (ASSPP).

He said that after taking charge as Director of the CBI, Jaiswal was briefed by senior officers of CBI.

