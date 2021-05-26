Subodh Jaiswal takes charge as new CBI chief

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took charge as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He took charge a day after his name was cleared for the top post of the country's premiere investigative agency.

On Tuesday, in an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS, (Maharashtra 1985) as Director, CBI for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier."