Success depends on hard work, not only on luck, says UPSC rank holder from J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 225 in the Civil Services Examination, believes that hard work always pays off and one should not be solely dependent on luck.



Speaking to ANI, Waseem said, "It is important for anyone who wants to qualify for such an exam to commit themselves to study from an early age. I had been preparing for the UPSC for the last two years. Success depends on your hard work, not only on your luck. I did the same and my hard work paid off."

He further stated that he is a qualified civil engineer from NIT Srinagar and is the only one in his village who qualified for the UPSC examination.

Speaking on Waseem's achievement, his cousin Zameer Ahmad Bhat said that Waseem has been very hard working since childhood. "He started preparing for UPSC in 2019 after completing his engineering and faced many difficulties throughout his journey. But he cleared the exam on the first attempt," his cousin added.

Waseem's teacher Manzoor Ahmad Dhobi said that he was very intelligent in Mathematics and everybody knew that he will clear this exam on the first attempt. "Waseem was very intelligent in Mathematics. When we heard that he is preparing for UPSC, we already knew that he will clear the exam on the first attempt and will make us feel proud," his teacher Dhobi said.

Further, Dhobi stated that this is a moment of pride for everybody in their village because Wasim has achieved such a good rank in the exam.

The final result of UPSC examination 2020 was declared on Friday evening. (ANI)

