'Success of Railways would define the success of nation'

This was stated by Goyal while having a review meeting on Friday with the board members and general managers of zonal railways and divisional railway managers of divisions.

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that in future, success of Indian Railways would define the success of the nation.

"The year was the most challenging year for Railways. One year of lock down. Covid 19 has demonstrated the resolve of Railways to fight back and emerge stronger. Mindset of Railways has transformed. It's no longer business as usual for Railways. Use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks," Goyal said.

Goyal further said that it was time to rewrite the destiny and future of Railways which is self sustaining, punctual, passenger friendly safe, green and first choice of businesses.

"1223 Metric Tonnes (MT) highest freight loading is a message of positivity to the nation. 5,900 km of electrification was done this year. It is the highest ever electrification achieved by Indian Railways," the Minister said.

Goyal complimented the Railway officers and staff for making extra ordinary efforts during the pandemic to increase loading. He also stressed on safety measures to be adopted and directed Railway officials to take pro active steps towards the same.

--IANS

ssb/pgh