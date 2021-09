Sudan PM says current dispute not between military, civilians

"Unity of the forces in the revolution is the guarantee to prevent the transition from all threats getting in its way," Hamdok said in a speech broadcast on Sunday by Sudan's official TV.

Khartoum, Sep 27 (IANS) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said that the current dispute in the country is not between the military and civilians, but it is between those who support democratic civil transformation and those who seek to block it.

The Prime Minister urged all parties to strictly commit themselves to the constitutional document, refrain from unilateral positions and fully shoulder their responsibility, reports Xinhua news agency.

He stressed that the empowerment removal committee is one of the gains of the revolution that must be defended and preserved.

Earlier on Sunday, the security forces withdrew from guarding the headquarters of the empowerment removal committee amid growing tensions between the military and civilian components in the transitional government.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on September 21, the differences between the military and civilian partners in the transitional government have further escalated.

Sudan is ruled amid a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government, established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.

--IANS

ksk/