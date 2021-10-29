  1. Sify.com
  4. Sudan to have new Prime Minister, sovereign council within week: Al-Burhan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 29th, 2021, 12:25:03hrs
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Khartoum [Sudan], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik.

"I hope this will be done in a couple of days or within a week at the latest," al-Burhan said when asked about the timing for the election of a prime minister and the appointment of members of the Sovereign Council.
The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence. (ANI/Sputnik)

