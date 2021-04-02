Sudan urges AU to back completion of peace process

Al-Burhan issued the call on Thursday while meeting at the presidential palace with the visiting delegation of the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), Xinhua news agency quoted the Council as saying in a statement.

Khartoum, April 2 (IANS) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, has urged the African Union (AU) to support completion of the peace process in the country by bringing in the non-signatory groups.

"Sudan is looking forward to further support from the AU and AUPSC to complete the peace process and urge the non-signatory groups to join the process," the statement noted.

Al-Burhan reiterated Sudan's keenness to find solutions to all African issues through the efforts of the Africans themselves, it added.

Head of the AUPSC delegation, Mohamed Idriss, voiced the AU's keenness to support Sudan during the coming phase in a bid to achieve peace and stability in the country, according to the statement.

He said the meeting reviewed the challenges facing Sudan as well as the accomplishments achieved, particularly with regard to the Declaration of Principles signed by Al-Burhan and the leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu.

On March 28, the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N signed a declaration of principles in South Sudan's capital Juba to pave the way for signing a final peace deal between the two sides.

On October 3, 2020, the Sudanese government and armed groups, under the Revolutionary Front Alliance, signed a final peace deal in Juba to end armed conflicts.

However, Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM), led by Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nur, a major armed group in Darfur region, still refuses to sit at the negotiation table with the Sudanese government.

