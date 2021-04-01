Sudan warns of danger of Ethiopia's 2nd filling of Nile dam

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi and US Special Envoy to Sudan Donald Booth reviewed the development of the situations regarding the GERD issue, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

Khartoum, April 1 (IANS) The Sudanese government has warned of the danger of Ethiopia's implementation of the second filling of the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile river.

Al-Mahdi urged the US to embark on constructive negotiation that commits the Ethiopian side not to fill the GERD without consent of the concerning parties, according to the statement.

"The unilateral actions of the Ethiopian side have undermined mutual trust between the two countries," Al-Mahdi was quoted in the statement as saying.

"Sudan has resorted to the mediation quartet after learning that Ethiopia was eluding to buy time to complete the process of the second filling of the dam, which should not be tolerated," she noted.

Booth, for his part, stressed the importance of reaching a binding and satisfactory agreement for all parties on the GERD issue, according to the statement.

He further said that the US can provide necessary technical support for the file to get out of this crisis with satisfactory positions for all parties, it added.

Earlier, Sudan proposed a mediation quartet of the UN, the European Union, the .S and the African Union regarding the GERD issue.

Ethiopia officially announced its decision to reject the mediation quartet.

In February, Ethiopia said it would carry on with the second-phase 13.5-billion-cubic-metre filling of the GERD in June.

The volume of the first-phase filling last year was 4.9 billion cubic metres.

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have been in talks for years over the technical and legal issues related to the filling and operation of the GERD.

Ethiopia, which started building the GERD in 2011, expects to produce more than 6,000 megawatts of electricity from the dam project.

Egypt and Sudan, downstream Nile Basin countries that rely on the river for its freshwater, are concerned that the dam might affect their share of the water resources.

--IANS

ksk/