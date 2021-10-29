Sudanese army chief relieves 6 envoys

The Ambassadors stationed in Belgium, Geneva, Washington, Paris, Beijing and Doha were relieved, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Khartoum, Oct 29 (IANS) General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who declared a coup in the North African nation earlier this week, has issued a decision relieving Ambassadors to six countries, an official media report on Friday.

On Monday, Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country, dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and the government, and relieved the state governors.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained along with other civilian leaders, but was released.

However, the army chief denied the "arrest" of Hamdok, saying the Prime Minister was staying at Al-Burhan's house and was safe, until being released.

Demonstrators continued their protests in Khartoum, rejecting the measures announced by Al-Burhan and demanding a civilian government.

