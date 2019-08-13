Sudanese national nabbed with 75 Kg sandalwood at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seized approximately 75 kg sandalwood worth Rs 4.9 lakhs from the baggage of a Sudanese national at Mumbai airport.

Acting on a tip-off by an informer, on August 11, CISF personnel stopped Bakri Abbas Hussain Ahmed, a Sudanese national, at departure gate 3 of Terminal 2 for checking of his luggage on grounds of suspicion. Ahmed was supposed to fly to Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airways.



During the screening of his bag through X-BIS machine, some suspicious items were noticed. On physical checking of the bag, 75 Kg sandalwood wrapped in a plastic sheet was found inside it.

On further enquiry, the passenger failed to produce any valid documents or any satisfactory reply about carrying of sandalwood in such a large quantity following which he was apprehended on profiling basis.

The matter was immediately informed to the concerned officials including the customs and Maharashtra Forest departments.

The nabbed passenger and seized sandalwood were handed over to the officials of the forest department for further probe. (ANI)

