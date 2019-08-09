Sudha Rani Relangi appointed Director of Prosecution in CBI

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Sudha Rani Relangi was on Friday appointed the Director of Prosecution in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

As per an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training, Relangi who was serving as Joint Secretary and Legislative Counsel in Legislative Department is appointed the CBI's Director of Prosecution post from the panel recommended by the Central Vigilance Commission.



She will be on the post for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order read. (ANI)

