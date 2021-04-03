  1. Sify.com
  4. Suez Canal Authority says shipping backlog cleared

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 3rd, 2021, 21:25:08hrs
Representative image

Cairo [Egypt], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): All vessels trapped at the entrance to Egypt's Suez Canal by the grounding of a giant container ship have passed through as of Saturday, the chairman of the waterway's authority said.

"All 422 vessels with a combined tonnage of 22 million, which have been queuing since the mishap involving the Ever Given, have passed through the Suez Canal," Osama Rabie said in a statement.
The Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday last week, paralyzing the crucial waterway. The damage to global trade can run into $1 billion, according to the canal authority.
The ship was refloated on Monday by a fleet of 15 tugboats. The last 61 ships cleared the canal linking the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

