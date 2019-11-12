Sufi singer Sartaj pays musical tribute to Guru Nanak

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab), Nov 12 (IANS) Renowned sufi singer Satinder Sartaj on Tuesday paid a musical tribute to first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev at a function to commemorate his 550th birth anniversary.

His recitations witnessed a huge rush of devotees as regaled them through his mesmerizing voice.

His voice connected the pilgrims with the life and teachings of Guru Nanak.

The show was a humble effort of the state government to spread the message to people for embracing the ideology of love, compassion, equality, peace and brotherhood propounded by Guru Nanak Dev in his true spirit.

The audience lauded the efforts being made to celebrate the day in an unsurpassed manner.