Sufiyana musical evenings enthralls audience during Kashmir 'iconic week' festival

Dr GN Itoo, Director of Tourism in Kashmir said, "This initiative has been taken by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The iconic week festival commenced from October 23-29 in various parts of Kashmir. At the Botanical garden here, we are making tourists and localities aware of Sufism.""People here can enjoy the music, culture, cuisine and handicrafts. Several prominent artists will perform here. The main aim of this initiative is to provide a platform to the local youth to showcase their talent, thereby promoting tourism," he said.Sinha was also present as a chief guest at various dance and music events.Manish Shah, a tourist from Gujarat said, "I have come to Kashmir for the seventh time in my life till date. I welcome this initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department. I am enjoying watching the Sufiyana musical evenings. I hope that such events happen here more often. I thank all for making this event possible."Tourists and visitors expressed their gratitude towards the administration for organising such big events with COVID-19 protocols and adequate security.Manzoor Pakhtoon, a tour operator said, "Festivals and events like these encourage tourism and culture like Sufism. I am happy to be here."Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday inaugurated a Houseboat Festival organised by J-K's tourism department at the famous Dal Lake. (ANI)