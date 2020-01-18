SUGAR launches new range of products

<br>Eye Told You So! Smudgeproof eyeliner <br>The matte eyeliner range has three new additions to the collection. The ergonomic casing makes its handling and application easy. Its budge proof, with a water resistant formula that lasts for 24 hours straight and gives a gorgeous silky matte finish. The range is available in four shades 01 Black Swan (black), 02 Blue Valentine (midnight blue), 03 Green Lantern (chrome green) and 04 Foxy Brown (ashy brown), priced at Rs 699.<br>

Powder Play Compact<br>Easy to apply, lightweight, stays for longer than many other compacts of high-end brands. The new range comes in two variants that is Powder Play Translucent Compact and Powder Play Banana Compact, priced at Rs 599. Both the products are paraben and fragrance free.

Powder Play Translucent Compact

The Powder Play Translucent Compact is skin-perfecting, suits all skin types and keeps skin fresh all day long and requires minimum application. Use it as a highlighter to add definition.

It can be used to set makeup, control shine and to give skin a gorgeous matte finish and can also be used to highlight or for subtle baking.

The product contains silica to control shine and Rosa Canina fruit oil keeps the face moisturised. It is paraben free, fragrance free and vegan.

<br>Powder Play Banana Compact <br>A skin-perfecting powder that reduces shine, sets makeup for longer wear and adds a warm highlight to skin. Creates a smooth base, is long-lasting, oil-controlling and suitable for subtle baking.

Use it on face for the perfect matte look, to bake your makeup.

With a slight yellow tint to it, it is used to colour correct, mask shine, absorbs excess oil and to add highlight to certain areas of the face. It does not give any flashbacks, provides instant brightness.

It contains Rosa Canina fruit oil to provide hydration to the face. A slight blend of silica provides the smoothest matte finish to the face.

Mettle Satin Lipstick<br>The brand also launched 10 new shades to its 'Mettle Satin Lipstick' range. These highly pigmented lipsticks are long-lasting, water-resistant and leave your lips feeling soft and smooth because of its creamy texture.

It's lightweight and super hydrated which gives a smooth satin finish in a single swipe. Bentonite clay present in the products smoothen fine lines, and sea fennel wax provides nourishment.

It is available in bright fuchsia, rosy cheeks pink, reddish brown, muted peach, plum berry, orange coral, nude pink, deep chocolate brown, red and peachy pink shades, priced at Rs 999.

